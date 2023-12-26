Is Mental Illness Due To A Genetic Mutation? Scientists Think Extinct Ancestors May Be To Blame.
by Trisha Leigh
It seems like new discoveries and advancements are happening every day in the scientific community, and the breaking of genetic code that tells us where we all came from is definitely moving and shaking.
Recently, scientists claim to have found evidence that some genetic material donated from a long-extinct ancestor may not have changed us for the better.
This new study, published in PLoS Genetics, are referring to the genetic mixing with the Denisovans that happened around 60,000 years ago.
They say we inherited from them an issue with zinc regulation that predisposes modern humans to depression and other mental disorders.
It was helpful in the ancient past for assisting Denisovans with tolerating colder climates.
Scientists like co-lead author Elena Bosch are surprised that the mutations are affecting so many modern humans, though, considering.
“For example, a variant in the EPAS1 gene inherited from the Denisovans allows adapting to life at altitude, but is found only in Tibetans. However, in our case, the impact extends to all populations outside Africa.
Most of what we know about the Denisovans comes from genetic research, since very little physical evidence of their existence remains. That genetic analysis has revealed that this particular genetic adaptation was not found in Neanderthals – meaning it must have come from interbreeding with Denisovans (or some heretofore unknown extinct species).
“We discovered that this mutation surely had implications for the transport of zinc within the cell.”
Zinc is essential to humans and animals, assisting as a messenger for cells as well as the development and execution of hormones, enzymes, and various proteins.
If we go without it, physical and neurological disorders often result.
Co-author Ruben Vicente says that the gene mutation they’ve found that deals with zinc balance – SLC30A9 – influences a cell’s metabolism, possibly to help with cold adaptation.
That said, while it assists in some ways, there could be consequences in the modern world. The SLC30A9 mutation is also strongly linked with mental health problems like depression, bipolar disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, schizophrenia, and autism.
Genetics play a role in the development of mental health issues, but the extent of how much genes matter is still very much up for debate.
“In the future, expanding this study to animal models could shed light on this predisposition to suffering from mental illnesses.”
Like most genetic predispositions, people may or may not develop a linked disease, but this is one step toward a better understanding on when and why that happens.
