‘It took 2 years for her to even look in the first place.’ – She Went Through Her Friend’s Closet To Retrieve Her Wedding Dress. Now The Friend Is Hopping Mad.
by Matthew Gilligan
People can be so territorial!
I understand that in theory, but there are definitely exceptions that folks have to make from time to time.
And the woman who wrote this story on Reddit wants to know if she was out of line for simply retrieving her own wedding dress from a friend’s closet.
Check out what she had to say.
AITA for going through my friend’s closet to find my wedding dress?
“2 years ago, my husband and I were doing some renovations to our house.
Her friend did her a solid.
I didn’t want my wedding dress to get damaged or lost in the process. Which, considering we did lose a few things during the renovation, I was right to be concerned. My friend offered to keep it in her closet until the renovations were done.
After we finished the renovations, I asked my friend for the dress back. She kept saying she’d get back to me. I kept asking and she’d make up excuses. I found it weird.
She needed the dress back…
Now, my sister is getting married and she wanted to wear the dress. This was our mother’s dress and we always agreed we’d each wear it. I told my friend I need it back. She claimed she couldn’t find it. I was perplexed because how does it just get up and walk away?
She apologized and offered to pay me the cost of the dress, which I turned down because it wasn’t about money. The dress was sentimental and I felt terrible my sister couldn’t wear it.
She took matters into her own hands.
My friend and her husband went away. I was there to water their plants and feed their dogs. I decided to go look myself. The closet was very cluttered. I eventually found the dress. I can totally believe that she missed where it was and she wasn’t being malicious in the slightest. The box was tucked behind a few larger ones containing seasonal clothes.
It didn’t go over well.
I texted her saying “I found the dress”. Instead of being happy for me, she asked why I rummaged through her closet? I said I just wanted to double check.
She told me I had no right to go through her things. I said that because of her clutter, my sister almost didn’t get to wear a dress she always dreamed of. My friend told me that I could’ve asked her to look again but I pointed out it took 2 years for her to even look in the first place.
AITA?”
Here’s how Reddit users responded.
This reader suggested a possibility about what might be going on…
Another individual shared their own weird wedding dress story.
This Reddit user had some ideas about what she might have been planning to do with the dress.
And this person said her friend knew exactly what was going on…
What do you think?
Inquiring minds want to know…
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parent’s 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.