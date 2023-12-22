‘Last night she came barging down at 3am.’ – Neighbor Keeps Complaining About Their Baby Crying And They Don’t Know What To Do
by Matthew Gilligan
Yikes…this sounds like a touchy situation.
A crying baby. A frustrated neighbor. And a whole lot of bad feelings.
But did the guy who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page act like a total jerk?
Read on to see what happened.
AITA for ignoring my selfish neighbour when my baby cries?
“I am the father of a one year old toddler. Recently, she started teething, as her molars have started to come in.
His baby daughter is really going through it.
First, it was the top ones for about a week, then we had a week’s break, and now the bottom ones are coming in. It’s clearly causing my daughter a lot of pain, especially at night. Before she was a good sleeper, but now it’s been rough.
She’s been waking up around 1 am and then 3 am daily, screaming with her little fingers in her mouth. My wife and I have tried comforting her, bringing her in our bed (she sleeps in our room anyway and her crib is next to our bed, but normally she likes to sleep cuddled up when she’s uncomfortable), we’ve even given her baby Motrin to help with the pain but she still screams for about 10-20 minutes each time until we are able to settle her. It’s shrill and it sucks, but there’s not much we can do beyond what we are already doing.
We live on the ground floor of a new condo building. It’s made of heavy concrete and decently sound proofed, but not perfect. Above us lives a single woman in her late 20s / early 30s.
One neighbor is not cool with this situation.
This is an expensive part of town in a new building, so we can assume she has a lot of money. She also keeps her balcony door open all day and night that faces into our courtyard. She has been “punishing” us during the day by blasting loud music directly into our unit by putting a stereo next to her balcony.
But there was a surprise…
We are on the ground floor and have a fully enclosed courtyard so it vibrates around. She’s got great music taste, and my daughter will dance to it all day long.
So while my wife doesn’t like her intention, I think it’s worked out just fine… until now…
Then things got ugly.
Last night she came barging down at 3am and rang our bell 4 times while we were trying to settle our daughter. Motrin works for about 8 hours, so by 3am we have to give her another dose and wait through the cries, cradling her for 15-20 minutes for it to kick in again.
My wife (a strong tempered petite woman, amplified by her first year of motherhood) wanted to go fight her then and there, but I said let’s just concentrate on settling the baby and ignore her.
I also didn’t want to make the baby any more upset than she already was. So yeh, I just let her fume outside my door at 3am. AITA?”
Here’s how Reddit users reacted.
This person thinks everyone in this story sucks.
Another individual said he needs to go see a doctor for his baby.
One Reddit user said he’s NTA, but…
This reader said he’s an *******.
And one person agreed and explained why.
Try to be good to your neighbors, friends.
There’s too much divisiveness out there!
If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.