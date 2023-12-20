Lawyer Reveals A Family Secret To Her And Now She Won’t Share An Inheritance With Her Dad And Brother
by Matthew Gilligan
Whenever there is money involved in a family that is going through some drama, you better believe that there are gonna be some major issues over that dough.
And the woman who wrote this story on Reddit is having mixed emotions about what she chose to do about the money she inherited.
Check out what she had to say in the story below…
AITA for refusing to share my inheritance with my dad and brother after discovering a family secret?
My grandma (dad’s mom) left me (27F) my dad’s (52M) portion of her inheritance but left him and my brother (30M) nothing.
For context, me and my brother have never met my grandad.
This was not a good relationship.
According to my dad, he and his father had a very toxic relationship. After my dad and my mom (49F) met they started dating at university and they had my brother. My parents then got married which made my grandad stop talking to my dad. A couple of years later had me and we’ve been living happily ever after.
After my grandad passed away, my dad began to spend more time with his mom. We got to also spend more time with her and we even spent the Christmas holidays at their house. She was this sweet old lady who just loved us so much. Her energy was so electric and contagious. I won’t lie when I say that Christmas as a teenager were my most cherished times.
She passed away.
Sadly my grandma passed away last year.
After her funeral, I and my two aunties were called to speak to a lawyer. She passed away with a house worth more than £500K (for context she lived near Oxford) to her name, and over £200K worth of cash and other heirlooms.
When we went through the inheritance, the lawyer explained that she divided it into three equal parts. It was between her two daughters and me, who got my dad’s share of the inheritance.
She left her son nothing.
When my dad found out, he protested and asked how was that possible but I wasn’t too concerned.
A letter dropped a big bomb on the family.
During the proceedings, my grandma’s lawyer who was in charge of the inheritance, gave me a letter written by her a year ago.
In this letter, to be read after she passed away, she explained that her husband (my grandad) had disowned my dad completely.
This is because my dad is not my brother’s actual father as he’s a child from a relationship my mom had previously. My dad met my mom when she was pregnant with my brother. My grandparents, my grandad, in particular, thought this was extremely weird.
He did not approve of this and was vehemently against it.
This was HUGE news.
My dad didn’t listen and married my mom a year after my brother was born, which prompted my grandad to excommunicate him for good.
During the years my grandma stayed in contact with my dad but we (my brother and I) did not meet her until after my grandad passed away.
The thing is, neither my brother nor I knew that my dad wasn’t his biological father.
A day later, my dad called me to discuss the inheritance but I didn’t want to meet him.
He doesn’t know that I know and I don’t know how to tell him I know.
I haven’t received any money yet but based on this I feel like I will not share it.
And now things are really ugly.
My family are understandably calling me greedy but I just don’t really trust them anymore.
This is already causing heavy division in my family and now I feel like dropping this news will destroy my family completely, should I just be truthful about the reasoning or what should I do?
Let’s see what people had to say.
One person said they don’t understand why she’s angry.
Another individual agreed.
This person said she’s kind of an *******.
One person also said she’s kind of an ******* and this money should be used the right way.
And this individual said she sounds pretty greedy.
Yeah, it really does seem like she’s being greedy in this situation. People can’t help how they’re born.
This family sounds really messed up, tbh.
