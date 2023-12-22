‘Let me know when you find her.’ – Bus Driver Dropped Off 5-Year-Old On A Busy Road And The Family Can’t Get Answers From The School
by Matthew Gilligan
This is the kind of story that every parent dreads.
A mom named Jay’mes posted a series of videos on TikTok and talked about a mishap that left her 5-year-old daughter stranded by herself.
Jay’mes’s first video showed her confronting workers at Horry County Schools Transportation in South Carolina. She said that she informed them to bring her daughter back to the school where she would be picked up by her grandmother.
But instead of following those instructions, the bus driver dropped the little girl off at a random stop. The girl was left by herself for more than an hour.
Jay’mes said to the workers, “Who dropped my 5-year-old off, so she can cross the ******* road by herself near a pond? She was missing for over an hour!”
She also said, “Yeah, you’re refusing to help me, you’d rather record. **** y’all … This **** is about to be everywhere.”
Take a look at her video.
@tatiyana_noali
They really dont care about our kids!!! They lost my child!!! RIVER OAKS ELEMENTARY!!!!MYRTLE BEACH!
Jay’mes posted a follow-up video and gave more details about what happened. She said her daughter was dropped off and had to cross a busy road near a gas station and a pond.
She said, “My child could’ve been **** snatched or in that pond in the one hour and a half it took for them to inform us that the bus driver…didn’t have my child.”
@tatiyana_noali
Jay’mes added, “All they said to my mom was she was dropped off and ‘let me know when you find her!’”
She also said that her daughter was upset when she was finally located.
That’s a scary story.
We’re glad that the little girl is safe!
