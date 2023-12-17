‘Literally half the price.’ – Costco Customer Shares The Hidden Benefits Of Membership That Can Save You Hundreds
by Laura Lynott
This Costco customer is raving about affordable contact lenses and vacations at the store, and she swears she’s not on commission.
@bmekween SHOULD be on commission though. Because she is plugging Costco to the max on TikTok.
She told her followers: “A lot of comments are talking about Costco and I don’t think people fully grasp the benefits of a Costco membership. First, you can get vacations on Costco.”
She added: “So, that’s how I found out about the wonder that was Costco, but you can also buy car insurance, which is super beneficial if you have an expensive state like California. And I’ve recently just discovered this one. You can buy contacts on Costco for literally half the price.”
Now, I see where this is going – was that down to the budget friendly contacts I just bought?!
She said: “I was at an eye doctor, they were gonna charge me $250 for two months of contacts, and I was like, ‘This is ridiculous.'”
She continued: “I got my prescription, went online to see where I can get cheaper contacts. And I kid you not it was Costco. Well, six months worth of contacts for $250, compared to the two months worth of contacts that my eye doctor was offering me. This is not sponsored, but you’re welcome.”
Thanks! Now, where did I leave my glasses…
