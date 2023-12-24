Manager Insists On A “Car Booking System” For The Company’s Transportation, Then Finds Out His Car Is Part Of The Fleet
by Trisha Leigh
Companies do things in all sorts of different ways. Ideally, those best practices lead to ease and efficiency for all involved, but it can take some trial and error to figure it out.
OP worked for a company where a lot of driving was done, and so their office had a car that their team used when on work outings.
I work in a large organisation within a team that is on the road and on the move almost full time.
Naturally, we have a car assigned to our team.
A new fleet manager arrived and decided that wasn’t the best way to go about things, implementing a “car booking system” instead – a booking system that needed to include all take home vehicles as available.
That was until a new fleet manager started and decided that we should instead be utilizing the car booking system, and sold our car.
The car booking system is basically this; If you have a take-home vehicle as a part of your package, you must have it on the car booking system so that anyone who may need a vehicle to run an errand can book a car and take it.
So, now any time a team member needs a car for work, they book the fleet manager’s company car.
Guess who has a take home vehicle? The Fleet Manager.
So we started booking it out full time and when he needs to run an errand, he has to book someone else’s car.
He hates it but hey, he made his bed.
He officially hates us and definitely knows we are being malicious but he can’t really do anything about it.
Does Reddit think they should keep making him lay in it? Let’s find out!
Isn’t is sweet when you can get revenge just following the rules?
There are other ways to go about it, too.
Everyone on this sub loves when karma comes around.
They think OP could even take it a little farther.
This is a fun little story.
Short and sweet, just how we like it.
