Military Veteran Waited Three Long Years To Get Revenge On The Army Sergeant Major Who Tried To Entice His Wife Into An Affair
by Matthew Gilligan
This is a good one, folks!
It has all the necessary ingredients for a perfect revenge story: love, war, drama, intrigue, etc.
Check out what happened…we think you’ll be impressed!
Military revenge story.
“This was back in 2013 when I was based in Holland (British Marine for context.)
I had been married to my wife for a little over 18 months when I deployed to Afghanistan. My wife had a job in the British delegation on base and got to know pretty much every Brit and their husband/wife.
One day we were directly targeted by a vehicle-borne IED. Now, whilst it wasn’t uncommon for there to be a threat to coalition forces in general, being directly targeted felt more personal for obvious reasons.
He was about to get some shocking news.
That was also the day I found out about an RAF guy back in Holland had tried it on with my wife.
I found him on Facebook and, still feeling rather raw about Terry trying to blow me up, messaged him words to the effect of, “If you go near Mrs Von_Scranhammer again I will put glass in your throat the next time l see you!”
The next day one of my bosses, who was also RAF, messaged me on Facebook to say that this guy has been over to his office and basically tattled on me.
He gave me a friendly warning/heads up that this guy could’ve gone to the MPs and reported me. I have no idea what would’ve happened but l acknowledged the warning and said it won’t happen again.
My boss had my back and actually told him to wind his neck.
His wife gave him additional info.
Fast forward to when l got back from Afghan.
A few days had passed and l was starting to settle in to a “normal” life again.
My wife brought it up, after explaining she didn’t mention it at the time due to my reaction the first time, that an army sergeant major had tried to message her via Facebook. He told her she was beautiful and wanted her number. She promptly blocked him.
I was infuriated to say the least but I understand why she kept it until l was back on “home” soil.
The next day l went into our department and spoke to my other boss (an army captain). I told him what had happened and he said, “Leave it with me.”
He basically had a “chat” with him and nothing came of it. I felt deflated and even more angry.
That was until our senior military officer came into our department. He welcomed me back and asked how my tour was.
Still angry, l said, “It was good, sir! With the exception of sergeant major D trying to get round my wife…”
He was, understandably, a little taken aback.
A decision was made…
About an hour or so later he emailed me saying that he feels the need to do something official about this.
Something I had forgotten was that the Colonel and sergeant major belong to the same regiment so having one of his own behave like this had clearly gripped him.
I told him the full story and provided screenshots of what sergeant major D had said to Mrs Von_Scranhammer.
His wife didn’t want to rock the boat.
For this to go official my wife had to provide a statement.
Unfortunately, Mrs Von_Scranhammer is very non-confrontational and said she didn’t want this to continue. I respected her wishes (of not wanting to provide a statement) but hatched a plan that would be 3 years in the making.
The timing is important.
I emailed the Colonel and said that Mrs Von_Scranhammer has declined. However, I felt the need for some formal recognition so l asked that sergeant major D write a letter of apology, addressed to both my wife and l, which is to be signed and dated.
This was granted and I received said letter 2 days later.
It said:
“Lance Corporal and Mrs Von_Scranhammer
I am writing this letter to you both to apologise for the torment and anxiety that you both must have felt from the messages that you received from my Facebook account.
To Mrs Von_Scranhammer
Nobody should ever be in a situation where they worry about going to work because of who may come through the door, especially so, when they have the added stress of a partner being operationally deployed at the time. The anguish that you must have felt at this time is immeasurable and for this, I apologise.
To Lance Corporal Von_Scranhammer
Being operationally deployed is stressful enough without the added stress and worry about family back home. Support from home and loved ones is what carries many people through tough times whilst on tour, for any undue angst caused, I apologise.
I regret any hurt an anguish caused by this issue and apologise, whole heartedly and unreservedly to you both.
[Signed]
Sgt Maj D [Position held]”
I now waited.
I saw our the rest of my time in Holland, moved back to the UK to my new base and waited some more.
A few years later…
Almost 3 years after I received the apology letter I looked up sergeant major D’s wife on Facebook. I had known the whole time we were out there that he was married (his wife lived back in the UK) and he has routinely tried to cheat on her.
I sent her the same screenshot which I had sent to the Colonel. I also, before leaving Holland, printed off the emails between the Colonel and myself where I requested the apology letter (I blanked out the Colonel’s details) and sent the pictures of that.
And then, lastly, I sent a picture of the apology letter, signed and dated by her husband admitting what he had done.
Once l saw she had read it l blocked her, blocked sergeant major D and all his friends who had also been out in Holland at the same time.
Why 3 years? I remember him saying, before he turned into a jerk and tried it on with my wife, that he only had 3 years left to serve.
If my timing was correct, he was months away for completing his 22 years and a receiving a very nice pension.
If his wife decided to go ahead with divorce she would take half of said pension which would essentially screw him over for the rest of his life.”
Here’s what Reddit users had to say.
One Reddit user said he played the long game the right way.
Another Reddit user said this reminded them of a quote…
This person talked about relationships…
This reader said this guy might have some issues.
And this Reddit user thinks this guy went too far.
Wow, that was quite a revenge story.
One of the best ones we’ve read!