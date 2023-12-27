Mother-In-Law Demands That She Makes Lasagna Or Be Banned From Christmas Celebration. – ‘I’d be happy to make anything else.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Oh, boy, this is a doozy.
It comes to us from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page and it involves Christmas, a mother-in-law, and a lasagna.
Yes, a lasagna…
Did this woman go too far?
Read on and see what you think.
AITA for refusing to make lasagna for Christmas after what my MIL did last year?
“I (30f) have been together with my husband Michael (31m) for 7 years. Married for 3 and dating for 4. My MIL (58f) has always hosted Christmas ever since I’ve known him.
I’ve always made lasagna for Christmas and other special occasions.
I’m essentially the family lasagna maker, and I honestly don’t really mind since I love to cook and bake.
Her MIL decided she’d make her own lasagna.
However, last year my MIL decided to make lasagna based off what she saw me doing when she was at my house and a recipe she she got off the internet.
I was surprised that she prepared a pan of her own, but didn’t say anything and even got a small piece.
This got ugly.
It did not taste good, and it was barely touched whilst mine had almost half gone near the end of the dinner.
That infuriated my MIL, and she wound up doing a rant about how everyone loves me more than her and tried to throw my lasagna in the trash.
I say tried because it mainly ended up on the floor.
Michael and I quickly left after that, and my MIL has not apologized for it since.
Yesterday she called me to confirm what I was making for Christmas this year, and on her list of things I should make was lasagna.
Not this year!
I politely said I wasn’t going to make lasagna due to last year’s incident and I’d be happy to make anything else.
My MIL wasn’t as polite and called me vindictive for refusing to make the lasagna over a small mistake.
I just refused again and it made my MIL angrier so she told me that unless I show up with lasagna in hand, she wouldn’t let me be at the Christmas celebration.
Now things are heated…over the lasagna…
My husband says its easier to just make the lasagna to keep the peace, and I shouldn’t hold my MIL’s mistake that she made out of anger against her.
Word got to my SIL and BIL from my MIL and they’re saying I should also make it even if it’s just half of what I would usually make.”
In-laws never fail to disappoint, do they?
Good grief…
