‘My mortgage is 27 times my parents’ mortgage. My house is valued at a third of my parents’ house.’
by Laura Lynott
This is crazy. This TikToker says he just found out he’s paying 27 times more for his mortgage for a house a THIRD of the value.
Now, everyone knew we were getting ripped off right, left and centre these days. From food, to bills, to mortgages, everything is incredibly priced.
But this guy. Wow.
Imagine finding out you’re paying 27 times the mortgage your parents were for a home of less value.
That’s a LOT to unwrap right there.
And a lot of people just can’t figure out why his parents haven’t paid the house off. It’s a Target run!
@adamjlucas told his followers: “I just found out that my parents mortgage is $287 and I’m going to throw up okay. My mortgage is 27 times my parents mortgage. My house is valued at a third of my parents house. I would like to puke, I would like to throw up. I’m gonna go puke.”
A lot of people would understand just why this man’s feeling unwell…. wow!
Watch the full clip here:
@adamjlucas
what a riot #housing
Here’s what others thought of this generational rip off!
Seems like things might get worse before they get better.