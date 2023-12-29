Neighbor’s Bratty Kids Mess With A Paralyzed Guy’s Wheelchair So He Yells At Them. His Neighbor Tells Him To Stop Being So Sensitive.
by Matthew Gilligan
Kids today…they just can’t seem to keep their grubby hands off of anything and everything in their paths.
And the person who wrote this story on Reddit was NOT happy about what a neighbor’s kid did.
But did they go too far?
Get all the details below.
AITA for yelling at my neighbor’s son for playing in my spare wheelchair?
“A little backstory I was born paralyzed and unable to walk and I need a wheelchair to get around.
I mostly use a power wheelchair and I have a spare manual wheelchair when I can’t use my power chair, like when I go to my sisters house or in older buildings that are very handicapped accessible and my power chair doesn’t fit.
They were surprised and annoyed by what they saw.
So Thanksgiving afternoon I’m having Thanksgiving at my sister’s house and heading out the door and I go out to my garage where I keep my manual chair.
I see my neighbor’s son and his friend playing in my wheelchair and being very rough with (they were both riding on it and they tipped over backwards).
I was angry and yelling at them that my wheelchair wasn’t a toy and that I needed it and they just laughed and continued playing with it.
So several minutes go by of me trying to get them to stop playing in my wheelchair. They were in their backyard that I can’t get to so I try calling their parents to try and help but they don’t answer. So I have to go all the way around the block to get to the front of my neighbors house.
The neighbors don’t sounds very understanding.
When I get to the front of my neighbors house and I’m finally able to tell them the situation. My neighbors say it isn’t a big deal and I shouldn’t be so angry. But by this time it’s been several minutes and I’m supposed to be at my sister’s house with food and I inform my neighbors that I need my wheelchair to go to my sisters.
I finally got my manual chair and I tell my neighbor I’m going to call the police next time.
My neighbor said I was being a sensitive jerk but I don’t think I am.
AITA?”
Now it’s time to see what Reddit users said.
This person said they need to get the police involved.
Another individual agreed the police need to be called and said they’re NTA.
This individual said they need to get a security system.
One Reddit user shared their own story.
And this person said they’re NTA and that this was their property.
That kid needs to be taught a lesson.
That was NOT COOL.
