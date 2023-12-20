New Mom Said She Couldn’t Take Hospital Baby Supplies After Her Stay, But People Have Had A Different Experience
by Matthew Gilligan
What’s the world coming to when a woman who just gave birth gets blocked from taking baby supplies from a hospital?
Well, that’s the subject of a viral TikTok video featuring a woman who said she wasn’t allowed to take home of any the baby supplies that were available to her during her hospital stay.
The text overlay on her video reads, “POV: You joked with the labor and delivery nurse about stocking up on their baby supplies.”
She said in the caption of her video that she was given the bare minimum and was told that she wasn’t allowed to take any of it home.
The video shows baby supplies such as diapers, wipes, shampoo, lotion, and a baby brush.
Check out her video.
@mommamajesty
So she gave me the bare minimum and said I couldnt take any home 💀#LaborandDeliveryNurseStories #LaborHorrorStories #PregnancyTikToker #FirstTimeMoms
Here’s how folks responded.
This TikTokker got a whole lot of stuff from her nurse.
Another person said they can’t stop you…
And one TikTok user used to really hook people up!
That sounds pretty criminal to me.
What a joke!
