‘Ph.D. in Grocery Shopping.’ – Customer Shares Tips For Spotting The Best Deals At Aldi
by Matthew Gilligan
Aldi fans…this one’s for you…
Aldi grocery stores have gained something of a cult following over the years and things just got even better for those devotees because of a video posted by a TikTokker named Mooch.
Mooch jokes that she has a “Ph.D. in Grocery Shopping” and her video showed her walking through an Aldi store as she advised viewers about how to buy produce there.
One of the pieces of advice Mooch dished out was, “If you ever see avocados this cheap, just buy a lot and put it in the fridge. It will slow the ripening process, so you girly-pops can have your avocado toast all day, every day.”
In addition to various other items, she said, “If you want to pick the best limes, make sure the skin is smooth, thin, and shiny. You’ll get the juiciest limes 100% of the time. Trust me.”
And those eggs? Only $1.50 for dozen.
Take a look at what she had to say.
@spamoochubi
ALDI’s making me act up with these prices 🤭 #produceprices #groceryshoppingtips #aldi #shopwithme
She also shared her tips for shopping at other grocery stores and doing price comparisons.
@spamoochubi
DON’T OVERPAY FOR GROCERIES OR NOT THE PRICES WILL KEEP GOING UP pls 🥺 #groceryshoppingtips #produceprices #budgetshopping #shopwithme
Needless to say, people were loving these tips.
This viewer is all about Aldi.
Another person needs an Aldi where they live.
And this TikTok user thinks they’re paying too much for limes…
Long live Aldi!
This place sure does have its followers…
