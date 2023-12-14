December 14, 2023 at 3:48 am

‘Ph.D. in Grocery Shopping.’ – Customer Shares Tips For Spotting The Best Deals At Aldi

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@spamoochubi

Aldi fans…this one’s for you…

Aldi grocery stores have gained something of a cult following over the years and things just got even better for those devotees because of a video posted by a TikTokker named Mooch.

Mooch jokes that she has a “Ph.D. in Grocery Shopping” and her video showed her walking through an Aldi store as she advised viewers about how to buy produce there.

Source: TikTok/@spamoochubi

One of the pieces of advice Mooch dished out was, “If you ever see avocados this cheap, just buy a lot and put it in the fridge. It will slow the ripening process, so you girly-pops can have your avocado toast all day, every day.”

Source: TikTok/@spamoochubi

In addition to various other items, she said, “If you want to pick the best limes, make sure the skin is smooth, thin, and shiny. You’ll get the juiciest limes 100% of the time. Trust me.”

Source: TikTok/@spamoochubi

And those eggs? Only $1.50 for dozen.

Source: TikTok/@spamoochubi

Take a look at what she had to say.

@spamoochubi

ALDI’s making me act up with these prices 🤭 #produceprices #groceryshoppingtips #aldi #shopwithme

♬ original sound – michelle

She also shared her tips for shopping at other grocery stores and doing price comparisons.

@spamoochubi

DON’T OVERPAY FOR GROCERIES OR NOT THE PRICES WILL KEEP GOING UP pls 🥺 #groceryshoppingtips #produceprices #budgetshopping #shopwithme

♬ original sound – michelle

Needless to say, people were loving these tips.

This viewer is all about Aldi.

Source: TikTok/@spamoochubi

Another person needs an Aldi where they live.

Source: TikTok/@spamoochubi

And this TikTok user thinks they’re paying too much for limes…

Source: TikTok/@spamoochubi

Long live Aldi!

This place sure does have its followers…

