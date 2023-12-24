Lie About These 3 Things The Next Time You’re In A Job Interview, According To This Recruiter
by Matthew Gilligan
Is it okay to lie in a job interview?
A job recruiter named Bonnie thinks it’s a good thing!
She posted a video on TikTok and talked about the three lies that she thinks people should tell in their interviews because it will help them land a new job.
Bonnie said, “Number one, if you are leaving your job because you really dislike it because you don’t get along with your boss or your colleagues, you’re gonna lie about this.”
She continued, “The second thing that you’re gonna lie about is why you want the job. I mean look y’all 100% of people who want a job want it for the money and benefits. […] Instead you are gonna tell them why you’re passionate about the company’s mission, why this job is your life’s work and you are just such a good fit for the culture at this company.”
Bonnie then said, “And the third one y’all is your plans for the future. I don’t care if you are starting grad school in six months, and just need this job as filler. I don’t care if this job pays half of what you’re used to making and you are gonna jump ship as soon as you find something better. When they ask you about your plans for the next five years, your plans are to be at that company.”
You gotta make yourself attractive, fam!
She continued, “Your plans are to come in, knock it out of the park in this role and continue to grow as opportunities arise. What every company wants is top talent…that is going to stay and grow with them. And if you come into an interview and communicate current job isn’t going well, you’re just really in it for the money, and you don’t really plan on staying long term, you are none of those things.”
Bonnie summed up her video by saying, “Y’all recruiters are not dumb we know that if everything was awesome at your current job you wouldn’t be leaving. We know that you are in it for the money and the benefits. We know that you will leave if there is better money and better benefits somewhere else.”
Check out the video.
@bonniedilber
Companies want to hire top talent that will grow with them over time. Here are three things you’re going to want to lie about to present yourself in this way. #interviewtips #jobseekers #jobsearch #interviews #recruiting #careertok
And here’s how folks responded.
