She Left A Fake Pregnancy Test Out To Catch Her Snooping Mother-In-Law. Now Her Family Is Angry At Her.
by Matthew Gilligan
Nobody likes a snooper!
I learned that fact of life at a young age and it’s stuck with me ever since.
But the woman who wrote this story on Reddit has a mother-in-law who just can’t seem to mind her own business.
Was she wrong for how she dealt with the situation?
Check out what she had to say.
AITA for leaving a fake postive pregnancy test in the bedroom to catch my husband’s mom snooping?
“My MIL moved in with us a month ago. I began to notice my stuff in the bedroom being touched. Furniture rearranged, stuff moved et cetera…
I felt like I was going crazy because my husband is the only one who has access to the bedroom and he doesn’t usually touch nor come near my things.
She figured out who it was.
I figured it must be his mom walking in and snooping on my personal things. I told my husband and he said his mom would never…I had a huge hunch but couldn’t instal a cam in the bedroom to catch her in act.
So she decided to take action.
So, I got me one of those fake postive pregnancy tests and threw it in the bedroom’s trashcan. note the trashcan was placed in the corner near the closet.
And then she got a big surprise.
Literally the next day after I got to work, I got tons of calls and texts from my inlaws “congratulating” me for my “pregnancy”. My husband came over to my workplace and was all worked up about it asking since when I was pregnant, and why I didn’t tell him.
I asked how he found out and he said his mom found the positive test in the trashcan in the bedroom. I asked if his answer just confirmed that she’s been snooping in the bedroom all along.
Her husband wasn’t hearing her.
He had a “realization” moment but demanded we stick to the bigger issue, I said there was no bigger issue because the positive test was fake and this whole thing was done to expose my MIL’s snooping. he was not convinced.
And things got even worse.
He had me take an actual test right in front of him and he was livid asking how could I lie about such thing and break his mom’s heart since I know…very well that she longs for kids.
I got a lot of grief because of this from him, his mom and family now calling me a liar and manipulator.
AITA?”
Check out what Reddit users had to say.
This person said she’s NTA and had a suggestion.
Another Reddit user said her husband’s family sounds terrible.
This individual doesn’t think she did anything wrong.
One reader said she has all kinds of problems with these folks.
And one Reddit user said she needs to get away from this guy and his family.
I think she nailed it!
What do you think?