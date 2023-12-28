Son-In-Law Ignores Time Zone Difference And Keeps Keeps Calling At Inappropriate Times, So This Man Gets Timely Revenge By Calling Him “First Thing In The Morning”
by Matthew Gilligan
Some people just don’t understand time zones, do they?
You can say that again!
Or maybe they just don’t care…
Either way, all I can say is HOW RUDE!
The person who wrote this story explained that this happened to their father-in-law.
Ignore the time difference in the evening? I’ll ignore it in the morning.
“Not me, but my father-in-law’s story.
In the 1970s (before email and faxes), my father-in-law, Carl, worked as a trust agent for a bank in the Midwest, which is on Eastern time (ET).
He handled trusts and estates for bank customers, including one older lady.
Her son-in-law, Brewton, lived in California, which is on Pacific time (PT), three hours behind Carl, and managed his mother-in-law’s estate on her behalf.
There was a lack of respect going on…
Brewton used to call Carl with questions, which is not a problem. Except Brewton would call Carl at home at 8 p.m. ET, expecting him to answer questions.
Carl would be at home, eating dinner or spending time with his family, so Brewton’s calls were unwelcome.
Carl would explain the time difference and said that Brewton should call before 5 p.m. ET, not PT.
But Brewton always ignored Carl’s requests, and demanded that Carl call him back “first thing in the morning.”
Carl was nice and would wait until 11 a.m. ET to give Brewton time to get settled in his own office.
Until he decided he’d had enough.
It was time to place his own call.
The day after Brewton’s latest call, Carl went to his office extra early, got the information, and then promptly at 8:00 a.m., Carl called Brewton’s house.
A sleepy Brewton answered the phone and croaked, “Hello?”
“Good morning, Brewton!” Carl all but hollered into the phone.
“What time is it?” Brewton groaned.
“It’s 8:00,” Carl said.
“But it’s 5:00 in the morning here.”
“Huh, so it is. I guess there’s a three-hour time difference. But you said you wanted these answers first thing in the morning, and it’s 8:00 here, so I thought I’d give you a call.”
Brewton never called past 5:00 p.m. again.”
Here’s how folks reacted.
This person used to do something similar.
Another reader shared how they deal with their colleagues in India.
One person also has some issues with overseas co-workers.
This person is dealing with it with people who actually live in the same time zone.
And one individual talked about East Coast time zone bias.
I think they learned their lesson, don’t you?
No doubt about it!
