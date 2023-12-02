Sources Say Apple Is Secretly Spending Billions On Their Own AI, But It Could Be Too Late
by Trisha Leigh
It probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that Apple, who enjoys being at the forefront of technological development and being a consumer darling, is working on their own version of AI.
So far it’s been competitor Microsoft at the forefront, leaving Google and Facebook playing catchup. Apple has been quiet thus far, but has recently pledged to spend around $1 billion a year in its own generative AI, “Apple GPT.”
Plans are said to include a smarter Siri and iOS and Xcode, which is said to be an answer to Microsoft’s GitHubCopilot.
It’s a lot of money, but some unnamed sources feel it could be too little, too late.
“There’s a lot of anxiety about this and it’s considered a pretty big miss internally.”
Others recall how Apple wasn’t the first to enter the cell phone game, either, and look where they are now.
Only time will tell whether they’ve waited too long to get going, or if Apple’s generative AI will make up ground once it hits the track.
My money is probably on them, though.
