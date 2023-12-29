Subway Actually Makes Pizzas And This Woman Shows You How To Get One. – ‘It’s a little crazy.’
by Matthew Gilligan
People…this might be a game-changer…
A TikTokker named Sarah posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers what happened when she ordered a pizza…at Subway.
Say whaaaaaaaaat?!?!
Sarah’s video showed her walk into a Subway store and she asked, “Can you make me a pizza, please?”
Back in her car after receiving her pizza, Sarah said, “It’s my first time, so I think I messed up a few things.”
Sarah then showed viewers her Subway pizza and it didn’t look too shabby!
Here’s the video.
@sarahshooots
And here’s how people reacted.
One person talked about the good old days…
Another TikTok user isn’t too happy with where prices are these days.
And one TikTokker was surprised by this.
Admit it, you’re going to Subway to try this, don’t you?
Don’t lie to us!
