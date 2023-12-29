December 29, 2023 at 5:28 pm

Subway Actually Makes Pizzas And This Woman Shows You How To Get One. – ‘It’s a little crazy.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@sarahshooots

People…this might be a game-changer…

A TikTokker named Sarah posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers what happened when she ordered a pizza…at Subway.

Say whaaaaaaaaat?!?!

Sarah’s video showed her walk into a Subway store and she asked, “Can you make me a pizza, please?”

Source: TikTok/@sarahshooots

Back in her car after receiving her pizza, Sarah said, “It’s my first time, so I think I messed up a few things.”

Source: TikTok/@sarahshooots

Sarah then showed viewers her Subway pizza and it didn’t look too shabby!

Source: TikTok/@sarahshooots

Here’s the video.

@sarahshooots

♬ Something Good – Ellen Once Again

And here’s how people reacted.

One person talked about the good old days…

Source: TikTok/@sarahshooots

Another TikTok user isn’t too happy with where prices are these days.

Source: TikTok/@sarahshooots

And one TikTokker was surprised by this.

Source: TikTok/@sarahshooots

Admit it, you’re going to Subway to try this, don’t you?

Don’t lie to us!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter