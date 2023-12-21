Target Customer Shares A Great Price Hack To Pay Way Less By Price Matching Other Stores. – ‘You Google the cheapest Target in the country.’
by Laura Lynott
A Target customer has just shared a price hack that could save you a couple bucks the next time you go to Target.
@devriebrynn told her followers on TikTok: “I moved to New York City, and you should see the cost of a banana. So, if you live in an expensive city, this hack is super for you.”
She said: “Okay, Target will price match other Targets. So, what you do is you go onto Google, and you Google the cheapest Target in the country. And then you go into your little Target app, real sneaky.”
She continued: “We’re talking espionage and you pop that Target as your home Target. Then you go shopping in your big city, where they’re gonna charge you an arm and a leg and you’re first born just to live there.”
“And you find your little items and then you look them up in the app and you screenshot the difference in price at the Target in the app versus the Target you’re in. And then you go to register with a nice looking person and you’re like, ‘Hey, you guys, you guys price match, right?’
After that it’s easy, “And then you have to show them the screenshot from the Target app of the price being cheaper than the one they’re charging you. And Bada bing, bada boom, I just saved $5 on my Flonase. Nice.”
Watch the full clip here:
@devriebrynn
TARGET GIRLS EVERYWHERE DESERVE TO KEEP THEIR MONEY!!! #targetcouponing #nycforfree #targethack
