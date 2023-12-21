Teacher Asks 7th-Grade Students What They’d Get People In Their 30s For The Holidays. Their Responses Are Hilarious.
by Justin Gardner
If you haven’t felt old this week, well… let’s change that.
A 7th-grade teacher, Mr. Frakes (aka @7thgradechronicles), recently posted a video with a bunch of responses to his question, “What do you buy someone in their 30s for the holidays?”
The responses start off promising…
A Dyson vacuum! What millennial doesn’t want one of those?
And who’s going to turn down some delicious carne? (sorry vegans)
And hey, I don’t play this game, but I imagine some folks would love it.
But soon… well… the roasting begins…
Okay… hold on… do the kids really think we play bingo?
And do they even know that you buy those bingo cards from the bingo place where you’re playing. You can’t just bring your own!
Oh… did I just out myself there? Yeah, I think I did.
But this one? Just cruel.
Honey, nobody wants hip implants. We want hip replacements.
Get it right!
But you are right about the wine. Pro observation.
Speaking of drinking… they nailed it with this one.
Still, they definitely think our bodies be breakin’ down…
They’re not wrong.
And this one just made me lol…
I wonder what “Back Then” would actually smell like? Myspace and Blockbuster?
I’m not going to ruin all of them. There’s a lot more funny ideas in Mr. Frakes video, so check it out!
@7thgradechronicles
Its me. I’m 30s. 😂🫣😬#teachersoftiktok #teacher #teacherlife #teachertok #middleschool #middleschoolteacher #middleschoolteacher #middleschoollife #dyson #panerabread #tjmaxx
Folks in the comments weren’t mad.
They agreed wholeheartedly.
No… for real!
And listen fam… those muscles though…
We all want that friend whose giving out Dysons!
And of all the shots that were fired… this one went straight for the caffeinated heart.
Is youth really wasted on the young? Or are they as witty as ever?
Either way, I’m fully in favor of all these gifts.
Give them ALL to me!