Tech CEO Advises Workers To Stop Quitting Their Jobs, But People Tell Her That Happiness Is More Imporant

by Laura Lynott

Ya’ll knew that a job market that favored workers wasn’t going to last, right?

Yeah you did! And one tech CEO is telling people why it’s not a good time to be leaving their gigs.

But that doesn’t mean people agree with her.

@resasu said she had to warn people because seemingly a lot of folk still think the job market is thriving and it’s time to quit…

She told her followers on TikTok: “I keep seeing videos about people telling people to quit their jobs. Listen to me, the person who is hiring people, okay?”.

I’m listening. But I’m also scratching a lottery ticket right now…

She continued: “My ‘no’ pile looks like people who are qualified for the job. People who are overqualified are applying for jobs that normally they would be overqualified for.”

She added: “The job market is not what it was three years ago. Don’t do it to yourself unless you have a backup plan, a backup job or money. Okay, I understand we all want to change for happiness.”
I hear this – happiness – it does NOT pay those bills!

To sum up: “This is not the time because your happiness is not outside of your job right now.”

Here’s what people thought of the job warning:

The market seems to be changing so quickly!

This woman’s warning that mental health is priority. But won’t mental health suffer if you’re broke?

Happiness is vital for sure!

So what’s the lesson here?

Nothing lasts forever.

