Teenager Tells Her Parents They Can Replace Her Car Or Her Sister Will Go to Jail For Stealing It. – ‘I found my car absolutely trashed and the side of it destroyed.’
The young woman who wrote it started off by saying that she lives with her parents and her older sister…and things are about to get ugly.
AITA for making my parents choose between my sister going to jail or replacing my car with their vacation money?
“I (f17) live with my parents. I have an older sister (29) that they had when they were super young. Like I think my mom was 19 and my dad was 18.
Her sister is not exactly an upstanding citizen.
They did not do a great job with her and she has a lot of problems. She is chronically unemployed and she is a thief.
She has two kids that are okay. They live with us as well because her boyfriend didn’t want them around. I like the kids but they are spoiled little brats my parents dote on to make up for being bad parents to their mom.
She has an understanding with her sister’s kids.
My parents won’t let me put a lock on my door because it is their house and they don’t want that. No problem. I talked to the kids and explained about what would happen if they came into my room without permission. We have an understanding.
Well my sister broke up with her boyfriend and she needed a place to stay. I begged my parents not to let her stay with us. They declined. So I begged again for a lock for my door. No dice.
She came home to an ugly scene.
I have to go to school so I can’t guard my stuff at all times. When I came home on Friday I found my car absolutely trashed and the side of it destroyed.
My sister had gone into my room, found my spare key and taken my car. Then lost control on the ice after a day of eating bad food and tossing fast food wrappers everywhere.
She sideswiped a tree.
She confronted her parents about what happened.
When I saw my car I was livid. I told my parents that I expected her to pay to fix it. They said she didn’t have any money. So I said that I would call my grandparents. They had helped me get the car and insurance.
After talking with my grandfather I came back to talk to my parents. I said that the insurance would cover fixing or replacing my car depending on the damage. But that I would have to file a police report. And that my sister would probably be charged for stealing my car. They begged me to tell insurance that she had permission.
I said nope.
And now she’s wondering if she went too far.
So rather than go through insurance they are replacing my car. But they are using money that they had set aside to take me and my nieces to Orlando next summer for my graduation.
It’s fine. I can do without seeing Disney World again. But my parents, sister, and nieces are upset with me and saying that I’m an ******* for denying my nieces the opportunity to go on a vacation that they have never had.
I just asked them if a lock for my door would have been cheaper.
AITA?”
