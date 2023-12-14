The Shirk Report – Volume 766
by Ashley Dreiling
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– To serve and protect
– You try and do the right thing
– Hand-cut paper map
– Royal umbrella treatment in Japan
– Thrust vectoring on the $200M F22 Raptor
– Fight Club
– Can anyone find Winnie-the-Pooh in the spoon?
– Aluminum reacts with Mercury
– Las Vegas in the 1980s
– Tiger’s “eye spots”
– She’s a ninja
– Urinal dreams do come true
– Cotton candy spun to perfection
– Stalin doing some push-ups
– Charisma buff
– Barcelona supercomputing center inside former church
– Just bee cool
– Real lemon from my lemon tree
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– The World’s Largest Iceberg Is On The Move
– People Share Stories About When They Walked Out of Movie Theaters
– How Lee Miller Revolutionized the Role of Women in Photography
– We Asked The Creator Of ‘Rotating Sandwiches:’ Why?
– Human eyeball successfully transplanted for the first time
– Roblox avatars are helping Gen Z embrace their ‘authentic selves’
– The Friendship Dip
– When You Should (and Shouldn’t) Consolidate Your Debt
– Was This Person Wrong for Eating Indian Food and Making Their Boss Mad?
– The Scammers Waiting When Your Flight Gets Canceled
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · SHIRK REPORT, top