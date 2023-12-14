December 14, 2023 at 12:43 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 766

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 766

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
To serve and protect
You try and do the right thing
Hand-cut paper map
Royal umbrella treatment in Japan
Thrust vectoring on the $200M F22 Raptor
Fight Club
Can anyone find Winnie-the-Pooh in the spoon?
Aluminum reacts with Mercury
Las Vegas in the 1980s
Tiger’s “eye spots”
She’s a ninja
Urinal dreams do come true
Cotton candy spun to perfection
Stalin doing some push-ups
Charisma buff
Barcelona supercomputing center inside former church
Just bee cool
Real lemon from my lemon tree
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

The World’s Largest Iceberg Is On The Move
People Share Stories About When They Walked Out of Movie Theaters
How Lee Miller Revolutionized the Role of Women in Photography
We Asked The Creator Of ‘Rotating Sandwiches:’ Why?
Human eyeball successfully transplanted for the first time
Roblox avatars are helping Gen Z embrace their ‘authentic selves’
The Friendship Dip
When You Should (and Shouldn’t) Consolidate Your Debt
Was This Person Wrong for Eating Indian Food and Making Their Boss Mad?
The Scammers Waiting When Your Flight Gets Canceled

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Report Volume 766

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter