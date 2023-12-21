The Shirk Report – Volume 767
by Ashley Dreiling
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Time for a career change
– Laser welding aluminum alloy
– Stay focused on your way home
– Trampoline tricks
– Both are technically pickup trucks
– Where are their feet?
– The 105,000-square-foot giga mansion known as “The One”
– Coming your way
– Canadian dog
– When the insurance company wants a diagram of the accident
– Typing like a king
– “Excuse me…”
– Aurora Borealis in Manitoba
– Who signed off on this?
– Careful who you follow
– A creepy accurate magazine ad from 1996
– “Go to Paris,” they said. “It’s romantic,” they said.
– Rainbow over the Grand Canyon at sunset
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– The Taylor Swift Info War
– Each US State’s Favorite Netflix Show
– Lord of the Deep
– Did This Guy Go Too Far In Defending His Wife?
– Nearly Everyone With Mild Cognitive Impairment Goes Undiagnosed
– How To Tell If You’re Drinking Too Much Water
– NASA spacecraft spots Io’s elusive volcanoes. A big question remains.
– 17 Folks Who Were Totally Confident – And Totally Wrong
– There’s a Faster Way to Type Anything on an iPhone
– Why dogs usually can’t tell what you’re pointing at
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
