Their Boss Kept Cutting Their Hours, So They Got Satisfying Revenge When They Were Asked To Fill In For Boss
by Matthew Gilligan
You never know how things are gonna go after you put in a two-week notice at a job.
Will the boss be cool?
Or will they freak out and tell you to leave and never come back?
I guess it’s up to the person…
The person who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page shared what happened to them. Check out what they had to say.
You don’t want me to work after I put in my 2 weeks? Okay.
“So when I was in my early 20s I worked at a well know sandwich franchise.
I actually really liked my job and I would open and close, I’d also come in whenever anyone called out because I lived 5 minutes away.
One day my boss hires a new person no big deal, except my boss kept cutting my hours more and more and giving them to the new person I went from working 30+ hours a week too working less then 15.
Oh and I was training them. So after a few months of my hours getting cut but me still coming in whenever called I put in my two weeks.
My boss proceeded to not schedule me a single hour after that.
Let’s see how that works out for the boss.
Cue MC.
One of my coworkers who would call in regularly didn’t come in to open the store at 6am I drove by at 11 and it was still dark.
My old boss had called me to ask if I could open for her.
Nope you didn’t want to give me any hours after I put in my two weeks figure it out.
Not looking too good!
Well I drove by that store for a couple weeks and wouldn’t you know it was only open half the time.”
I think this boss learned a valuable lesson.
That’s how you maliciously comply!
