‘This was the last straw for me.’ – Sister Keeps Having Pregnancy Issues And Then Blows Up When Her Younger Sister Gets Pregnant For The First Time
AITA for announcing my pregnancy?
“I (28f) am pregnant with my husband (30m) baby.
I have a sister (30f) who has been trying to get pregnant for the past 5 years. This has resulted in 3 miscarriages and a stillbirth.
She was apprehensive…
When I found out I was pregnant I made sure not to tell my sister, since she was grieving her stillborn, who has passed around a year ago. I told my parents and husband’s parents and they were overjoyed.
Out of respect for my sister I didn’t have a baby shower or gender reveal or any big ceremony. Just a lunch where I announced the pregnancy to close friends and family and we all agreed to not tell my sister until we felt like she was ready to know.
Anyways, I am now 34 weeks pregnant and I haven’t seen my sister in over 6 months.
She called me the other day, to tell me she was 3 months pregnant and things had been going well so far. I congratulated her and she invited me to her house for dinner.
I discussed this with my parents and husband, and we decided it was time to tell her.
The truth was about to come out.
I went to her house for dinner this weekend, and when she let me in she freaked out.
She asked me if I was pregnant and I said i was. She started sobbing. She was absolutely hysterical.
Her husband took her in to calm her down and we decided to leave.
She texted me on Monday saying that it was selfish that I was going to have my baby first and my parents would be more focused on me than her.
She accused me of being cruel, and getting pregnant just to upset her. She said she would ask our parents to choose between us.
She’s not happy with how this all went down.
This was the last straw for me.
This was my first pregnancy and I wanted to do things like a baby shower and all, but I didn’t because I knew it would hurt my sister. I called her a selfish, mean ***** and blocked her.
Her husband called me to tell me she was inconsolable because her own sister was trying to upstage her and her baby.
Our mom isn’t taking sides, but my dad and husband are on my side. A few of my cousins reached out to me, calling me names, and it made me wonder if I’m in the wrong.
So AITA for announcing my pregnancy?”
