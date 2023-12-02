Unruly Kid Crawled Under The Table At A Restaurant, And This Person Went Off. – ‘The kid ran away and burst into tears.’
I don’t mean to sound rude, but if I’m out to eat, I really don’t want to entertain YOUR children.
That’s your job!
I’d like to be left alone in peace so I can stuff my face and stare at my phone.
And the person who wrote this story on Reddit got pretty annoyed with someone else’s kids when they went out to eat.
Did they act like a jerk?
They started their story by saying they were at pizza joint…
AITA for yelling at a kid for crawling under my table at a restaurant?
“My friend Jack and I after a long stressful week like to go to the local pizza place.
There were some annoying kids there…
It’s not fine dining by any stretch of the imagination but there are booths and tables of people sitting down. I see a large table near us of like 10 people a few couples and bunch of small kids between like 4 and 8, and the kids are running around the restaurant being loud while the adults are drinking wine and eating their pizza.
And then they got a surprise!
I ignore the commotion for like 20 minutes when suddenly, I feel like a hand on my leg and one of the little kids is crawling under Jack and my table, I wasn’t thinking and snapped at the kid, and said “Get away from our table!” and the kid ran away and burst into tears.
The parents of the kid weren’t happy.
One of the parents at the other table came over and started tearing into me about “how cranky and mean i was and how dare I yell at her kid, who was just playing” meanwhile her and the other middle aged forty something parents are letting their kids run amok and be loud and obnoxious while my friend and I are trying to enjoy a night out.
But this person didn’t hold back.
I ripped her a new one and said “How entitled do you need to be to think it’s ok to let your kids just crawl under other people’s tables?”
She called me an ******* and walked away in a huff.”
Keep an eye on your kids!
Or else you might get an earful!