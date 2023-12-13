Walmart Now Has Items Cheaper Than Dollar Tree And This Woman Spills The Tea. – ‘I found plain bread for $1.22.’
by Laura Lynott
This woman all about the bargains and she’s saying Walmart gives more bang for your buck!
@jenny_luna videos herself FLYING round a Walmart store to show her TikTok followers just how low some of the food products are.
And honestly, y’all after inflation we all need a break, so tune in and get some tips!
She said: “It’s official Walmart has cheaper things than Dollar Tree. I found plain bread for $1.22, corn bread mix for $1.12. I also have blueberry, strawberry in the condiment aisle, a 14 ounce bottle ketchup for 98 cents.”
She added: “For 60 cents an eight ounce bottle of mustard [….] These cute mac and cheese for 58 cents. If you’re boring they have regular too.”
Turtle power!
The bargain hunter added: “I know some of you nasties like this ****. I just got hungry looking back at this video. Nothing wrong with a bag of mashed potatoes – 98 cents. Yes, it’s barely made the cut but it counts. A whole pound of beans for $1.24. If you’re feeling a little Mexican, we have enchilada sauce for a $1. Jalapeños and green chilies for 84 cents.”
If you haven’t found a bargain by the end of this clip, you cannot be helped.
Watch the clip below:
@jenny_luna01
Walmart Food Cheaper Than 1.25!🍔🍟 Let me know if you want a Part 2! #dollartreevswalmart #cheapmeals #dollarfinds #walmartfinds #walmartfood #fypツ
