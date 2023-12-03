December 3, 2023 at 9:18 am

What Really Happens When A Customer Asks For “Fresh” Fries At McDonald’s? Employee Shows Us The Truth.

by Laura Lynott

You know that feeling – you want FRESH fries – but this McDonald’s worker showed what their co-worker does when somebody asks.

And… spoiler alert… it ain’t pretty!

So, if you’re a customer at McDonalds and you’re not happy with your fries one day, you ought to take note and remember this clip!

A customer asked for fresh fries and this worker showed his colleague just re-dipping them in oil, rather than sticking a fresh batch of fries on.

@-allthingslee said: “When customers ask for fresh fries but my co-worker just put it back in the oil.”

Ouch. Now, some people on the internet are saying fair and others are on the ‘no way’ train. How would you feel? Would you care?

Here’s the full clip:

@_allthingslee

Sometimes it really be like that 🫢🤦🏾‍♀️ #mcdonalds #blind @Skylah_Griffith_

♬ SZA blind – divinity

Here’s the lowdown from fries’ fans:

Some people just want those fries hot!

And some folk feel they’d definitely KNOW!

Dirty oil taste…Ugh. No!

Yeah, you knew they didn’t really make fresh fries, right?

Now you know!

