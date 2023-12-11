Woman Asks If She Should Feel Bad For Not Tipping After Her Stylist Messed Up An Expensive Dye Job
by Matthew Gilligan
Getting a bad haircut or a dye job really STINKS.
And you know what else stinks?
When your hair stylist messes it all up and you have to pay them AGAIN to get it fixed.
That’s what happened to a woman named Molly and she shared two TikTok videos about her experience.
Molly said that she got her hair colored but she was not happy with how it turned out when she left the salon.
Molly said, “I ended up messaging the stylist, and she was very nice And I was like, ‘Hey … everything else looks great, but I wanted the money piece to be more exaggerated like the inspiration picture.’ Mind you, the inspiration picture was literally me a couple years ago. And she was like, ‘Oh yeah, of course, let me get you booked.”
Molly said that she got her re-do two weeks later and her stylist told her that her second trip would cost her $50 to cover the cost of the product used in her hair.
Keep in mind that her first dye job cost $200…
After the second visit, Molly was told that the price would actually be $168 instead of $50.
She said that the price was eventually brought down to $127 and that she felt guilty for not leaving a tip.
Check out her video.
@molly_marie_2
The guilt I’m feeling is so real. But at the same time I keep getting re mad about the whole situation 😭 do I owe this girl a tip?! #hair #hairdresser #haircut #moneypiece #tipping #tippingculture
Molly posted a follow-up video and said that she ended up receiving a refund for the second appointment and that she then decided to tip the stylist $40.
@molly_marie_2
Replying to @brianna mount #greenscreen final update lol
Here’s what people had to say.
This person said she needs to have a talk with the owner.
Another individual said this should have been free.
And one TikTokker shared their thoughts about tipping.
I think you should always tip…
But this seems a little bit extreme!