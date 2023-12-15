Woman Suggested Noisy Passengers Be Quieter On Their Next Flight And It Did Not End Well. – ‘I heard all about Frank’s wedding, your nail appointment, feeding your dogs.’
by Matthew Gilligan
I have many, MANY pet peeves, and one of them is people who are so loud on airplanes that it makes my head want to explode.
So I feel some solidarity with the person who wrote this story on Reddit!
But did they take things too far?
Read on to learn about what happened.
AITAH For telling the lady 2 seats behind me on a plane she was screaming the whole flight?
“At the airport now.
The lady 2 seats behind me on the flight was talked extremely loud the entire flight.
I had earplugs in and it was piercing my ears.
They’d had enough.
After the flight landed the lady across the aisle from me looked terrified and said they’re on her next flight.
I got up and walked back and said, “you guys are flying to Florida next right? You may want to consider being a little more quiet on your next flight. I had earplugs in and could hear you screaming the entire time.”
These folks had ZERO manners.
I turn back around and her boyfriend calls me an *******.
So I turned back and asked what he said.
He told me I was an *******.
Then the girl chimes in and said, “we weren’t even talking loud.”
They proved their point.
I show them the earplugs in my hand and said, “I had earplugs in my ears 2 seats ahead of you, and I heard all about Frank’s wedding, your nail appointment, feeding your dogs, your cellphone bill, the tv shows your mom watches”
Am I the *******?”
I wish airplanes would enforce a strict silence-only rule.
It’s the only way to solve this problem!