December 4, 2023 at 3:42 am

Woman Shows Her Child’s Amazon Kid Tablet Contained ‘Disgusting Content’ Hidden In A Game

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@Sierranstreet

When a game is labelled as being created specifically for children, you’d think that the content would be age appropriate.

One mom recently found out that one of the games on her kid’s Amazon tablet was full of horrible life lessons… and other really creepy stuff.

Source: TikTok/@Sierranstreet

@Sierranstreet showed a video of what she says was one on one of the tablet games, including women in underwear, a hidden “lover” in a cupboard and fluffy handcuffs hidden under a blanket!

Wow. That IS insane!

She told her followers on TikTok: “Just when I thought the Amazon kids’ tablet was a safer alternative…”

Source: TikTok/@Sierranstreet

She continued: “Completely shocked what I found on my child’s @Amazon tablet. The people responsible for designing these games for kids are hiding disgusting content within them… just like the stuff you see in this video.”

Source: TikTok/@Sierranstreet

“This is a device designed for kids WITH parental controls. Imagine what your kids are seeing on unsupervised devices…”

Source: TikTok/@Sierranstreet

This is pretty crazy and parents are certainly reacting on the internet.

Watch the full clip here:

@sierranstreet

Completely shocked what I found on my childs @Amazon tablet. The people responsible for designing these games for kids are hiding disgusting content within them….just like the stuff you see in this video. This is a device designed for kids WITH parental controls. Imagine what your kids are seeing on unsupervised devices. #parentalcontrols #kidsgames #amazonkidsproducts #madmomma

♬ God We Need You Now – Struggle Jennings & Caitlynne Curtis

Here’s what the internet thought of this weirdness:

Some are just glad they’re not kids now. Amen!

Source: TikTok/@Sierranstreet

This guy’s being real – kids are all about screens now. Whether that’s right or wrong, it’s fact.

Source: TikTok/@Sierranstreet

Ah man. Kids have ALWAYS played with games in one shape or another!

Source: TikTok/@Sierranstreet

Yeah… anybody coming down on this mom for not keeping complete track of their kid clearly doesn’t have children.

Grow up people!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter