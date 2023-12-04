Woman Shows Her Child’s Amazon Kid Tablet Contained ‘Disgusting Content’ Hidden In A Game
by Laura Lynott
When a game is labelled as being created specifically for children, you’d think that the content would be age appropriate.
One mom recently found out that one of the games on her kid’s Amazon tablet was full of horrible life lessons… and other really creepy stuff.
@Sierranstreet showed a video of what she says was one on one of the tablet games, including women in underwear, a hidden “lover” in a cupboard and fluffy handcuffs hidden under a blanket!
Wow. That IS insane!
She told her followers on TikTok: “Just when I thought the Amazon kids’ tablet was a safer alternative…”
She continued: “Completely shocked what I found on my child’s @Amazon tablet. The people responsible for designing these games for kids are hiding disgusting content within them… just like the stuff you see in this video.”
“This is a device designed for kids WITH parental controls. Imagine what your kids are seeing on unsupervised devices…”
This is pretty crazy and parents are certainly reacting on the internet.
Watch the full clip here:
@sierranstreet
Completely shocked what I found on my childs @Amazon tablet. The people responsible for designing these games for kids are hiding disgusting content within them….just like the stuff you see in this video. This is a device designed for kids WITH parental controls. Imagine what your kids are seeing on unsupervised devices. #parentalcontrols #kidsgames #amazonkidsproducts #madmomma
♬ God We Need You Now – Struggle Jennings & Caitlynne Curtis
Here’s what the internet thought of this weirdness:
Some are just glad they’re not kids now. Amen!
This guy’s being real – kids are all about screens now. Whether that’s right or wrong, it’s fact.
Ah man. Kids have ALWAYS played with games in one shape or another!
Yeah… anybody coming down on this mom for not keeping complete track of their kid clearly doesn’t have children.
Grow up people!