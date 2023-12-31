Woman Starts Hiding Veggies In Her Boyfriend’s Food To Help His Health. He Finds Out And Goes Ballistic.
by Matthew Gilligan
Hey, not everyone likes veggies, what can you say?
Should you force vegetables on those people?
That’s the big question in this story from Reddit.
Read on to get all the details and see if you think this woman was out of line for what she did to her boyfriend.
AITA for hiding vegetables in my boyfriend’s food?
“I (28f) have been with my boyfriend (36f) for a year and we moved in together about 4 months ago.
One of the first things I noticed about my boyfriend was that he never really ate vegetables.
He would sometimes eat them if we were out at a restaurant and they came as part of his meal. But he never ate them when I cooked for him.
Originally I thought that maybe my cooking was the problem so I asked him if he enjoyed my food and he told me he loves my cooking.
This guy isn’t too healthy…
On nights I didn’t cook for him, he ate exclusively frozen foods and never ate the vegetables in those either.
Naturally, he has some health issues. Vitamin deficiencies etc.
He had phrased it to me as if he was somehow just genetically unlucky.
I believed it for a while bc idk how that stuff works but eventually it became clear to me it’s because he voluntarily eats a vegetable like once a month.
She’s been sneaky.
6 months ago I started hiding vegetables in my cooking.
If I was making pasta I’d put the vegetables in I’d usually put in for myself, then take half out and blend it so he wouldn’t notice the vegetable chunks and then tell him I’d just scooped the veg out of his portion.
This happens more often now we live together because I do all of the cooking.
He’s been telling me a lot lately he’s been feeling a lot better the past few months and has even had his doctor reduce the dosage of some of his medications and he hasn’t had to take his multivitamin in weeks.
I kept my mouth shut because I’m just glad he’s feeling better and it really does me no harm to hide the veg in his food.
Yesterday, I was making one of our regular pasta meals (it’s one that’s very easy to hide at least 4 veggies in) and i was about to blend my boyfriend’s portion when the blender died mid-blend.
I had to serve it in all its veg chunk glory.
This didn’t go very well…
My boyfriend refused to eat the vegetables but when he tasted the sauce he said it’s weird how it tastes the exact same even though this one has veg in it.
So, I confessed.
He screamed at me and called me a controlling ***** and said that it’s none of my business if he thinks vegetables don’t do anything. I pointed out he said he felt better.
He said his health was none of my business and that I’m a controlling, judgey AH and stormed out of our apartment to stay with his sister.
His sister texted me to say he’s fine but she agrees with him. My friends agree it’s ridiculous that he didn’t eat veg but agree I’m being an *******.
AITA?”
Here’s how people reacted.
One reader said she’s NTA and that this guy can make his own food.
Another reader said this guy sounds stubborn and stupid.
This Reddit user made a good point…
Another individual said they want someone to do this to them.
And one Reddit user said she’s NTA and explained why.
She probably shouldn’t have done this, but his reaction seems way overboard.
But hey, that’s just me.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, am i the asshole?, cooking, food, reddit, relationships