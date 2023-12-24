December 24, 2023 at 7:48 am

Woman Talks About The Differences Between Male And Female Hobbies, And It Got A Lot Of People Talking

Ladies and gents, it’s time for some real talk.

It comes to us from a woman named Paige who posted a video on TikTok and sounded off about what she thinks are the differences between female and male hobbies.

Paige said that women’s hobbies usually have to revolve around their partners’ or their children’s’ schedules and this results in hobbies that usually see them at home, like reading, gardening, or cooking.

Paige contended that men have support at home so they can leave the house and pursue hobbies like golfing and hunting…and they can be gone for long hours at a time.

She also said that if women tried to leave the house for five hours on a Sunday for hobbies, they’d probably have a hard time justifying that with their partner.

Paige’s caption reads, “When women marry men, they lose time to unpaid labor, but when men marry women, they gain time. This plays into their ability to participate in hobbies.”

Check out the video.

Traditional male hobbies tend to take them away from the home and caretaking. This is made possible by the unpaid labor of women. women’s hobbies typically are scheduled around the needs of the family and take place outside of traditional caretaking hours. When women marry men, they lose time to unpaid labor, but when men marry women, they gain time. This plays into their ability to participate in hobbies. #domesticlabor #thementalload #unpaidlabor #millennialmoms #thementalloadofmotherhood #golfhusband

And here’s what people had to say about it.

This is an interesting one.

But I’m not touching it with a ten-foot pole.

