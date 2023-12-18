Woman Talks About The Foods You Should Never Keep In Your Fridge, But Some People Aren’t Buying It
by Matthew Gilligan
People sure tend to debate a lot about what to put or not put in the refrigerator.
And today we’re gonna get a lesson!
A TikTokker named Caroline posted a video that went viral in a big way because it got a lot of people talking about what she said folks should never put in their refrigerators.
Caroline talked about various items and said about ketchup, “you can totally keep the bottle in the fridge, but it’s entirely safe to keep it in your cupboard as well.”
She talked about other items as well, including garlic, olive oil, basil, and chocolate.
Caroline said people shouldn’t keep chocolate in the fridge because it “dulls the flavor and leads to a grainy consistency.”
Check out her video.
@neat.caroline
6 things you should never keep in the fridge! #fyp #kitchentips #hometips #fridgeorganization #fridgetips #fridge
Here’s what people had to say.
One viewer pointed something out…
Another individual wasn’t into this video AT ALL.
And this TikTok user asked a good question…
I knew someone who didn’t put mayonnaise in the fridge after they opened the bottle…
That’s weird to me…
