6-Year-Old Son Won’t Stop Telling His Older Sister That She’s Beautiful, So Mom Steps In To Teach Him A Lesson
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m not gonna lie, this story is a little bit…creepy.
But every family is different, so what the hell do I know?
Still, this mother was concerned enough to ask the fine folks on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page if she was out of line for how she handled this situation.
Check out what she had to say and see if you think she acted like an *******.
AITA for telling my youngest son (6) to stop calling my daughter (17) beautiful over and over again?
“My 17 year old daughter is undeniably beautiful. She’s the prettiest one in the family, respectfully, and she gets compliments 24/7.
A lot of guys and friends she has always ends up having a crush on her, or asking her out.
It makes her uncomfortable.
Although I’m glad she’s comfortable within her looks, I feel as if it becomes overbearing sometimes.
Her dad calls her beautiful a lot, so does her older sister, her friends, random guys in public, etc.
She always says thank you, but sometimes I can tell that she’s getting tired of it
Her younger brother (6) is a very sweet kid. He always calls her pretty and beautiful as well, and it’s sweet because he looks up to her.
Though yesterday he kept saying it over and over again, and I could tell my daughter looked a bit annoyed.
So I told him that he can say it once and move on.
This led to some complications…
He got a little upset at me and didn’t understand, so I told him that she knows she’s pretty, and that we can give people other compliments as well.
Later on that day my daughter was telling me she wishes people would compliment her more on her skills rather than her looks
I told her I understand, and that there’s nothing wrong with how she feels. I’m not sure if there was a better way to handle it.
AITA?”
Come on mom… just let the kid show his love!
Still, it seems like her heart was in the right place.
