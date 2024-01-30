Neighbor Kept Letting His Dog Use the Bathroom In Her Yard, So They Got Animal Control Involved And Cost Him A Pretty Penny
by Matthew Gilligan
This is the kind of stuff that drives me up the wall.
Clean up after your animals, people!
It’s really not that difficult…
But you know how some folks can be: they have no regard for anyone but themselves.
Was this woman a jerk for what she did?
Get her story below and see what you think.
AITA for Calling Animal Control on My Neighbor’s Dog?
“I (30F) live in a suburban neighborhood, and my next-door neighbor (40sM) has a dog that often wanders into my yard to do its business.
I’ve tried talking to my neighbor about it, but it hasn’t really improved the situation.
She decided to take action.
Recently, after yet another unwelcome visit from the dog, I decided to call Animal Control to report the issue.
I was frustrated and tired of finding surprises in my yard, and I thought it might be the only way to get my neighbor’s attention.
And the neighbor isn’t happy…
To my surprise, animal control actually issued a citation for this.
He found out that I was the one who made the call, and he’s absolutely furious that he’s out $400.
He claims I overreacted and should have given him more time to address the problem himself.
AITA?”
Let’s see how people responded on Reddit.
Hope this guy learned his lesson!
So gross!
