A Passenger Wanted In-Flight Service During Bad Turbulence And This Flight Attendant Handled Them With The Respect They Deserved
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m gonna go on the record and say right here and now that people today are way too entitled and a lot of them think the entire world revolves around their big heads.
And if you’ve been on an airplane any time lately, you’ve no doubt encountered folks who make the lives of everyone around them miserable.
A flight attendant named Destanie took to TikTok to tell viewers about a particularly annoying passenger she had to deal with on a bumpy flight.
She said that all passengers were told to stay seated for their safety because the plane was going to encounter turbulence.
Despite the obvious command from the pilot and the flight attendants, Destanie said that one customer asked her, “Hi, so tell me why I haven’t been served yet? Tell me why.”
She told the woman, “Yeah, so it does feel smooth, but turbulence happens super unexpectedly. And he’s [the pilot] seeing on our flight map that it is expected to get turbulent, and he doesn’t think it’s safe for us to get up.”
The rude passenger replied, “Yeah, anything can happen unexpectedly. It can happen from now to 12:00 in the morning. So tell me why you’re not serving us.”
Destanie again told her this was all about passenger safety and the woman replied, “That’s just bizarre, whatever.”
Later in the flight, Destanie said that her fellow flight attendant ended up crying because the same rude passenger made her feel terrible because they had run out of chardonnay on the plane.
What a jerk!
@destanieaaa
Replying to @Shelly Gentle u can’t make this up♥️ #entitlement #cabincrew #flightattendant #holidaytravel
