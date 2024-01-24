January 24, 2024 at 5:19 am

Actor Made A One-Second Appearance In A Buffalo Wild Wings Commercial And His Residual Payments Just Came In

by Matthew Gilligan

I don’t know how the acting world works, but I have heard from reliable sources that even if a person has a tiny role in a commercial, they can get PAID for years and years.

And it appears that an actor named Kevin is living proof that it’s all true!

Kevin posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers his reaction when he got a residual check from a national Buffalo Wild Wings commercial he starred in.

Kevin said, “So I just got a letter from my agent I haven’t worked and so I don’t think I’m owed any money.”

But he was in for a surprise…

Kevin opened the envelope and it was pretty clear that he was GETTIN’ PAID.

Kevin said,  “Buffalo Wild Wings…is this residuals I don’t know how to read this ****.  What the ****?”

He then jumped up and down and said, “I got a check I got a check!”

And he actually had A LOT of checks, so it got even better.

Kevin said, “Thank you God or, whatever bu this would’ve been nice last week cause I was on vacation.”

Better late than never!

Check out his video.

Kevin posted another video and showed viewers a clip of his parents seeing their son in the BWW commercial.

Awwwwww!

And here’s how people reacted.

This person thinks he needs to get hired again ASAP.

Another viewer knows how he feels.

And this TikTokker cashed in on a role in a commercial.

Maybe it’s time to get a SAG card, huh?

Might as well give it a shot!

