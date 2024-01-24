Actor Made A One-Second Appearance In A Buffalo Wild Wings Commercial And His Residual Payments Just Came In
by Matthew Gilligan
I don’t know how the acting world works, but I have heard from reliable sources that even if a person has a tiny role in a commercial, they can get PAID for years and years.
And it appears that an actor named Kevin is living proof that it’s all true!
Kevin posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers his reaction when he got a residual check from a national Buffalo Wild Wings commercial he starred in.
Kevin said, “So I just got a letter from my agent I haven’t worked and so I don’t think I’m owed any money.”
But he was in for a surprise…
Kevin opened the envelope and it was pretty clear that he was GETTIN’ PAID.
Kevin said, “Buffalo Wild Wings…is this residuals I don’t know how to read this ****. What the ****?”
He then jumped up and down and said, “I got a check I got a check!”
And he actually had A LOT of checks, so it got even better.
Kevin said, “Thank you God or, whatever bu this would’ve been nice last week cause I was on vacation.”
Better late than never!
Check out his video.
@k_pocasangre
I just bite a chicken wing lol @Buffalo Wild Wings March Madness Promo 🏀🍗 #Actor #AtlantaActor #fyp
Kevin posted another video and showed viewers a clip of his parents seeing their son in the BWW commercial.
Awwwwww!
@k_pocasangre
Replying to @theeoriginalchachi I posted already but this is my parents first time watching it lol @Buffalo Wild Wings #fyp #Actor #Commercial
And here’s how people reacted.
This person thinks he needs to get hired again ASAP.
Another viewer knows how he feels.
And this TikTokker cashed in on a role in a commercial.
Maybe it’s time to get a SAG card, huh?
Might as well give it a shot!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.