Airline Employee Assures Passengers Their Bags Weren’t Left Behind, But AirTag Proves They’re Lying. – ‘No one will gaslight you like an airport worker!’
by Ryan McCarthy
Airports are not exactly known for being great with people’s bags.
Every other week you see a video of someone throwing around suitcases like their sacks of flour, but there’s nothing as frustrating as having your bag left at the city you departed from.
Airlines can be very shady about how exactly your bag was left, or even denying that your bag was left behind at all! But with the invention of tracking devices like Apple AirTags, its getting harder for Airline workers to give their customers the run-around!
Well luckily for a passenger on Tiktok user @matthewlawrence123’s flight, she had an AirTag to show her bag’s location, but even then the airline worker still tried to convince her that the bag had not been left!
Check it out!
Matthew starts his video after he and the other passengers have gotten off the plane, saying that the bags of he and everyone else had been left at the city they had departed from.
But luckily, one woman had placed an AirTag in her luggage.
If you don’t know, an AirTag connects to Apple Products and sends data about its physical whereabouts to the phone, making it extremely useful for finding lost items or, in this case, tracking luggage.
She pulled up the AirTag’s location on her phone and showed it to the airline employee saying, “Look my bag is still back there!
But the employee dismissed her, immediately telling her she had a bad Wifi connection, and that the updated location probably wasn’t loading.
He even went as far to say, “We definitely wouldn’t leave your bag there, you’re going ******* crazy!”
But Matthew said not even 45 minutes later the Airline was telling passengers that had in fact left their luggage behind, proving the woman and her AirTag right!
The excuse they gave was that their was a weight imbalance on the plane, and it was either leave luggage behind or leave people behind!!
Sounds more than a little fishy to me!
Check out the video:
@matthewlarence123
Users ran to the comment section, wondering how this could happen when airlines make sure every bag is under a certain weight.
One user said this is exactly why airlines are starting to prohibit AirTags in your suitcase!
And finally, this airport worker straight up admitted to gaslighting all of us. Go figure!
What did we learn from Matthew’s story, folks?
- Always put an AirTag in your luggage, just in case.
- Never trust Airport workers!
Lesson learned!
