Airplane Seats Are Found Washed Up On Shore In New Jersey And People Think They Know Where They’re From
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s like something out of a movie…
A man walking along a beach in New Jersey stumbled upon a set of four seats that got a lot of people on TikTok speculating what they could be from.
In the video, he said, “Looking at this. It looks like plane seats washed up.”
One viewer commented that they thought the seats might be from TWA flight 800 that exploded off the coast of Long Island, New York in July 1996 and took the lives of 230 people.
Pretty creepy, right?
And you know that this video got people talking!
Here’s the video.
And here’s what people had to say.
One person had a sarcastic comment…
Another TikTokker didn’t know about Flight 800 before this video.
And one viewer doesn’t think these seats are from an aircraft.
Hmmm, that’s pretty odd…
I’ve never found anything washed up on a beach… and maybe that’s a good thing!
