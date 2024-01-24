‘All I can hear is the tablet.’ – Parents Let Their Young Kids Watch Toy Story On A Tablet At A Nice Restaurant And This Woman Is Not Having It
by Matthew Gilligan
I try my best to block out screaming kids whether I’m on an airplane, at a restaurant, or at any other place, but I think we can all admit that it can really get on our nerves.
And the woman you’re about to hear from on TikTok sounded off because she had a bad experience involving parents and kids at a nice restaurant.
She told viewers that she got a babysitter and went to a nice restaurant in Tulsa, Oklahoma with her husband for the evening.
She asked viewers, “Do you hear that?” and screaming kids could be heard in the background on what was supposed to be a nice night out.
She said, “One of them has their tablet on volume 97, and I literally can’t hear the music in the restaurant because all I can hear is the tablet.”
She then said, “Don’t take your kids to a nice restaurant. I had to watch Toy Story on a tablet.”
So much for a romantic evening…
Let’s take a look at the video.
I gotta admit that I’d be pretty annoyed, too.
Let me eat my meal in peace!
