Amazon Driver Reveals His Paycheck And Talks About How Workers Are Organizing To Get More. – ‘It’s hard just to make rent month to month.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Driving a delivery vehicle for Amazon seems like a pretty good gig from the outside, but maybe it’s not all it’s cracked up to be…
A TikTokker named Hunter shared a video on TikTok and talked about the numerous issues he has with Amazon and how he believes its workers should unionize.
Hunter showed viewers a screenshot of paycheck and said, “The first thing you might notice on this paycheck is Amazon’s name isn’t to be found anywhere on it.”
He continued, “The reason for this is Amazon subcontracts all of their drivers. Even though we deliver all of their packages, we drive their vans, and we wear their vests, they keep us far enough away that they can claim any liability on the subcontracted employer, but close enough to control all of our routes, our pay, and everything else about our day-to-day.”
He then talked about the pay at Amazon and said, “You can see that my hourly rate is $18.75 an hour, which is not a livable wage.”
Hunter continued, “Compared to what UPS drivers make, I make about one-third of what they will make by the end of their newly agreed upon union contract. I’m surrounded by co-workers that have kids, that have dependents and are unable to meet their basic needs. Me, personally, it’s hard just to make rent month to month.”
He then added, “For the backbreaking work that we do every day, this is not enough. Our routes can be incredibly heavy on and off during the holiday season, all year long. We’ve actively been organizing across these arbitrary lines that Amazon has put in place to make sure drivers and warehouse workers alike get what they have earned.”
