Arrogant Employee Threatens To Withhold Payment For A Two-Million Dollar Machine, So The Company Got Revenge And Got Them Fired
Have fun with your 2 million dollar paper weight.
“This is a story from my mom when she used to work for her dad’s company.
The year is 2004, my grandfather on my moms side was a physicist and had developed a way of making these machines that made silicon wafers that were used in making microchips.
Back then it was breaking edge technology in the micro chip field. My grandfather’s company made the machines that made these wafers in a way that no other companies could.
My mom handles orders of these machines (she managed the company back then with my grandmother).
One machine in particular was supposed to go to this one technology company based in Korea.
They had purchased a machine that made one specific kind of chip. That machine was worth 2 million dollars, so there was lots of communication obviously on the machines exact specifications.
Well, the communication director for the Korean company was this preppy little jerk we’ll call SH (short for **** head).
SH gives my mom’s company the exact specifications for the machine and a down payment of 500k or so to make the machine.
So the company makes the machine and ships it to Korea with an engineer to set it up when they get there.
At 3:00 in the morning, my mom gets a call from SH, in bad English, he basically tells my mom that we needed to include some feature with it that he claimed he asked for (but did not), or he’s not sending out the rest of the 1.5 million dollars.
My mom is confused at first then asks to speak with his manager.
He keeps saying no.
So then she asks if she’s on speaker phone and if the engineer (Glen) is in the room.
The answer is yes to both.
She then tells Glen to put the machine to sleep and get on the next flight home.
Putting the machine to sleep basically makes it inert as you may have guessed. Only our engineers could turn the machine back on again.
She then asks if Glen understood her and Glen says yes.
Then she hears some hushed talking. Glen later tells her that another Korean guy was asking SH if SH knew what my mom said.
SH did not.
The other Korean guy tells SH and SH starts to yell at my mom.
My mom hangs up.
Twenty minutes later the phone rings again. It’s SHs manager. SH has been fired after the machine was put to sleep and Glen left the building.
Glen was almost at the airport when my mom called him, explained and told him to go back.
The 1.5 million dollars was released and all ended well.
Except for SH.
I bet that guy won’t make that mistake again.
Good grief!
