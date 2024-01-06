Awful Roommate Made His Life Awful, So He Got Revenge By Training His Brain To Not Wake Up To Alarms
I secretly trained my roommate to not respond to his morning alarms.
“I was a college senior.
My roommate was a sophomore but it was his first time living in a dorm. He’d been a pretty lousy roommate, constantly left the room a mess, left his stuff on my side of the room and on my bed, stole my alcohol, used my stuff without permission, never clean up my dishes after he used them, and a bunch of other stuff.
I confronted him about all these issues on several occasions and got the Resident Advisor involved with the alcohol stealing issue because at the time, he was under 21.
Things still continued anyways.
And he was inconsiderate.
He asked me once if it was okay if his girl spent the night, which I said no. We were in the middle of a pandemic, plus that’s especially weird if i was there.
I also had to wake up every day at 8 for work, which he knew, and he would stay up until 2am playing video games some nights.
Not to mention, he would set like 10 alarms in the morning with a bunch of different alarm tones.
It was time to take action.
I hit a breaking point and decided to do something cruel.
Every morning when I woke up, I’d observe his alarm pattern and how he’d respond.
He had several alarms that he’d ignore, all with the same sound. He had a couple half-hour alarms that had a unique sound (also ignored), and then the final alarm had its own sound too.
All of them were default iPhone sounds.
So his brain had been trained to this alarm pattern for a while, I’d assumed.
So I started step one of the punishment: set up a sequence of alarms on my phone, identical to his sequence, but an hour early.
Insane in the brain!
He responded to my alarms the exact same way he’d respond to his own.
I kept this up for a week, and his brain was eventually re-trained to sleep through double the amount of alarms as before.
Then, phase two kicked in: random inconsistencies in my alarm pattern.
Some days I’d play all the alarms, while other days I’d only play one that his brain was trained to ignore.
That way, his brain expects to sleep through like 20 alarms and only ever hears 11.
He slept through his alarm at least 4 times in two weeks.
Eventually he finally changed his alarm pattern so he’d only have one alarm and he no longer had the energy to stay up until 2 am.”
