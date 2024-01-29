Big Sister Says Younger Sister And Her Are Both Teachers, But Little Sister Immediately Points Out That She Works At A University
by Addison Sartino
Ah, gotta love a story of classic sibling rivalry.
This little sister took to Reddit to share her side.
Last night my sister and I went to a dinner party to catch up with friends. We went to the same school together, my friends were her friend’s younger siblings.
Before Covid-19 happened we hadn’t seen each other for at least two years and covid happened so it’s been five years since we all saw each other.
A lot has changed, many of us have graduated and have full-time jobs, many have gone on to start a PhD and so on.
Despite sharing parents and friends, these two sisters do not share a job.
My sister works at a high school as an English teacher whereas I work at a university as a university research lecturer.
My sister spends 80% of her working hours teaching, the other 20% of the time is spent marking and doing admin.
During dinner, a friend of hers asked me what I was up to now; before I got the chance to answer, my sister butted in, saying she’s got the same job as me; she teaches.
Objection, your honor.
At this point, I said no, we don’t have the same job.
I corrected the fact she works as a teacher at a secondary school.
I work at a university, and I only spend ten hours a week teaching; the rest is spent researching my field of work, coming up with new project proposals, publishing and much more.
I do admit that I have an attitude problem but I don’t know why. Most of the time anything I say comes out in a rude tone even though I don’t mean to.
I immediately apologised for giving a rude attitude as it genuinely wasn’t meant to happen.
However, I didn’t apologise for correcting my sister. We had dinner and went home, I noticed my sister was in a mood whilst dropping her off back to her place.
Oh boy…
This morning I woke up to a message from my sister, which was a paragraph calling me a jerk for looking down upon her job and being downright rude.
I sent a message back saying “I knew my attitude came off rude, but I apologised for it straight away when I noticed.
True, but...
I said I don’t look down upon you because you’re a teacher.
I won’t apologise for correcting you and saying our jobs are different. You are a teacher, and most of your hours are spent teaching; the rest is spent marking and doing admin tasks.
Mine is spent teaching, marking, doing admin, creating research proposals, helping in projects, publishing and much more.”
She is still mad at me. Was I in the wrong?
Readers of this story weren’t happy with either sister, really.
One person offered constructive criticism to the writer.
Another reader called it an overall attitude issue.
And this person called both sisters out, respectfully.
Sounds like these sisters could use some TLC for their relationship.
Hope they patch things up…
