Boomer Gives A Woman A Hard Time For Wearing A PBR Shirt, So She Gave Him a History Lesson
by Matthew Gilligan
Oh, men…will you ever learn?
Whether it’s sports or beer or any other number of topics, some fellas just can’t seem to understand that a lot of ladies know just as much about that stuff as guys do.
But this guy didn’t get the memo…
Check out what this woman had to say in her story from Reddit.
Want Me To Tell You What I Know About Pabst? Can Do!
Milwaukee, 2013, your typical bar.
I went to the bar to order, placing me next to a guy who looked to be in his late 40’s.
I was a 22 year old woman wearing a Pabst Blue Ribbon beer t-shirt.
There was a jokester there…
He sighed and said – kind of half directed at me, half just into the universe: “Oh great, another hipster girl wearing a PBR shirt.”
Me: “I mean . . . I like PBR?”
Him: “Right. Tell me what you even know about Pabst.”
It was time for a history lesson…
Me: “I know that in 1844, Jacob Best started a brewery called the Empire Brewery on Chestnut Street, which was taken over by his son Phillip Best and renamed the Phillip Best Brewing Company, and that Phillip’s daughter Maria married a steamboat captain, Captain Frederick Pabst, the eventual namesake of the brewery. If you want to hear more, come to Best Place at the Pabst Brewery, the former corporate offices for Pabst. We do a Pabst history tour there. I’m one of the tour guides.”
He just looked annoyed as I paid for my drink and walked off.
It’s a modest tale of malicious compliance, simply answering the question asked, but it was so satisfying!
Here’s how people reacted on Reddit.
This person thinks they know what was really going on.
Another Reddit user thinks this guy needs even more punishment.
One individual said she should have had a follow-up question ready to go.
This reader shared their own story…
He blew it!
I bet he won’t make that mistake again…
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · bars, beer, FUNNY, history, malicious compliance, pabst blue ribbon, picture, reddit, top