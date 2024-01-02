Bride Removes Her Best Friend From Her Wedding, So She Gets Revenge And Cancels The Cake Order
by Matthew Gilligan
Call me crazy, but I think it’s pretty weird to expect someone to do ANYTHING for you if you tell them that they’re no longer welcome at your wedding…
But we live in a weird world filled with crazy people!
So did this woman do the wrong thing?
Get all the details below and see what you think.
AITA for not bringing a cake to a wedding I was uninvited from?
“My (ex) best friend got married this Saturday.
Her friend dropped a bombshell on her.
I was supposed to be the maid of honor but she removed me from the wedding over a dispute regarding my makeup, hair, and “disinterest in the wedding”.
She uninvited me from the wedding after I told friends my side of the story.
I was responsible for the cake at the wedding, but cancelled the order because I was uninvited and wanted to be reimbursed for all of my investments in this wedding.
What a strange situation…
I told the bride I wasn’t going to bring the cake over for them. The new maid of honor went to pick up the cake and learned that I had cancelled the order.
They were able to get another cake, but it apparently wasn’t as nice.
The bride, groom, and my sister (who attended) told me it was unfair to cancel the cake.
My sister thinks I should have let them enjoy their special day and then later discuss getting my money back.
The bride refers to the cake as a gift and claims that a gift cannot be returned.
The groom just agrees with literally anything his precious wife says.”
Check out what people had to say about this.
This reader was blown away by the bride’s entitled behavior.
One Reddit user she’s NTA and had a whole lot of thoughts about this.
Another Reddit user said she didn’t do anything wrong.
This individual has a pretty good idea…
Another reader said the bride is a real piece of work…
Well, that was a weird one!
You never know what you’re gonna get on Reddit…
If you thought that was an interesting read, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.