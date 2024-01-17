Bride’s Mom Is Allergic To Strawberries, But She Insists On Putting Them On Her Wedding Cake Anyway
by Matthew Gilligan
Imagine getting all bent out of shape about…wait for it…STRAWBERRIES.
Yes, you read that correctly…STRAWBERRIES.
Well, it happened to this person and their mother is not happy about what transpired at their wedding.
Did they act like a jerk?
Get the story below and see what you think.
AITA for not banning strawberries from my wedding cake?
“I’m getting married next year. I love strawberries and I want some on my wedding cake.
My plan is to have a four tier cake where the bottom two are completely separate entities with different flavours and the top two are lemon/strawberry.
There’s an issue with Mom…
My mother is mildly allergic to strawberries. Will have a headache and a mild rash if she eats one but is fine with eating food that has touched strawberries.
She is absolutely incensed with my plan to include strawberries in my wedding cake and continuously makes passive aggressive comments about how wedding RSVPs include a section for the guests allergies and she would never serve something a guest couldn’t eat.
I explained to her that she is more than free to eat the other two cakes, they will be entirely strawberry free, aren’t even touching the top cake and more importantly, my mother has diabetes and won’t be eating more than a small slice to begin with.
My fiance agrees she’s being selfish.
Her mom sounds like a handful.
I’m making this post because I was telling my dad about this issue and she walked in and added that “this is my only daughter’s one and only wedding, I want to be able to eat every part of the cake.”
Haven’t been able to close my mouth since from the pure shock. I mean. It’s MY only wedding. And she sees nothing wrong with saying something so insanely out of pocket??
What to do…?
Well. My dad agrees with her so maybe I’m taking this too seriously and I can skip strawberries for a day?
I really don’t want to, but I also don’t want to make this a big drama.
My mom is used to getting whatever she wants and I’m used to my dad siding with her but I really thought my wedding would be the exception.”
Here’s how Reddit users responded.
One person said they didn’t do anything wrong.
Another individual also said they’re NTA and that their mom is acting like a little kid.
This reader shared some advice about what they think they should do.
And this individual has a feeling about Mom…
Who knew that strawberries could cause such big issues?
People are nuts!
