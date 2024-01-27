Car Dealership’s Co-Worker Office Video Is So Relatable To Any Profession. – ‘Of course we get separation anxiety when you’re off.’
by Laura Lynott
You might refer to the co-worker you’re closest to as your work husband or wife.
After all you spend most of your day with them and you have to get along.
But in a viral TikTok Zena Hassan (@zena_hassan7) has laid bare the weird colleague-friend relationship.
Zena, who works at a BMW car dealers, told her followers: “We’re coworkers but that doesn’t mean we always have to get lunch together.”
Then her colleagues joined in and stated things like: “We’re coworkers, of course we are gonna make plans here to hang out after work but we’re never gonna follow through.”
Another added: “We’re coworkers, of course we get separation anxiety when you’re off.”
A guy then admitted: “We’re coworkers, of course we’re gonna be delighted to do whatever you ask me right before I clock out.”
And a female colleague admitted something quite hilarious, stating: “We’re coworkers, of course I’m gonna get mad when you call someone else your work buddy.”
Admit it, most of us totally relate. We love our work bestie!
Watch the full clip here:
@zena_hassan7
i think we’re coworkers #fyp #dealershiptiktok #bmw #car #carss
Here’s what people thought of the work friends issue:
Now go out there and make a best friend at work!
Just as long as they don’t follow you home!
